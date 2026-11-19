People living in Russia and organizations from Russia can no longer participate in the Erasmus+ educational exchange program. The ban was included in the 2027 programme guide: participation is not permitted “in any capacity.” It applies to all people living in Russia, regardless of citizenship, Meduza reports.

Restrictions for students and teachers

The new rules also deprive residents of Russia of the opportunity to apply for Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s scholarships to study at European universities. Erasmus+ is a European Union program for student and teacher exchanges.

The document does not specify whether the new rules apply to scholarships and projects that have already been approved and funded.

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Russia’s participation in the program

In 2022, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, recommended that Russian universities refrain from cooperating with Erasmus+. At the same time, the program’s own rules had previously contained no direct ban on the participation of people living in Russia and organizations from Russia.

The Erasmus program has existed for more than 30 years. According to Deutsche Welle, approximately 13,200 students and researchers from Russia took part in it between 2014 and 2021.

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