In Israel, Esti Ayalon Kovo has become 21st on the B’Yachad party’s electoral list for the Knesset elections, reports The Jerusalem Post. She said she supports the party’s leader, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, because she believes he is capable of delivering the necessary changes in the country.

Transition from diplomacy to politics

Ayalon Kovo was born in Ethiopia and later immigrated to Israel. She previously headed Israel’s economic mission in China. The candidate lives in Jerusalem’s Beit HaKerem neighborhood; according to her, her family moved to the capital after the children started school in the city.

In an interview with the publication, Ayalon Kovo explained her decision to run by her concern for the children’s future. She stressed that the country needs effective governance and thorough plans to address its main problems.

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The candidate’s position on the elections

The candidate named two main issues of the election: the lack of responsible leadership and preserving Israel as a liberal, Zionist, Jewish and democratic state. She also said there is a need to end what she characterizes as an ultra-Orthodox “state within a state” in matters of military service, education and employment.

According to Ayalon Kovo, the economic, educational and social trends she observes in Jerusalem may spread across the entire country. She also called on repatriates seeking change in Israel to become more actively involved in political life.

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