The Palestinian Authority has called on the international community to intervene over the actions of Israeli security forces in Hebron, Palestine, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The Israeli army launched an operation in the city, which it describes as counterterrorism, after an attack on military personnel near Hebron, Der Spiegel reports.

The Palestinian Authority stated that evicting residents, demolishing homes and structures, and blocking cities in the Hebron area constitute collective punishment. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry demanded concrete deterrent measures. In the authority’s view, the escalation will not ensure security or peace, but will only heighten tensions.

Attack on military personnel and blockade of the city

On Friday morning, two men opened fire with a pistol and an assault rifle at Israeli military personnel at a checkpoint near Hebron. According to the Israeli army, two service members aged 20 and 23 were killed, while three others were wounded. The attackers were shot dead.

After that, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a complete blockade of Hebron. The army and the Shin Bet internal security service reported operations at dozens of locations. Security forces are conducting searches and interrogations, stating that they are seeking out and destroying terrorist infrastructure. They also demolished structures they described as illegal and potentially posing a security threat.

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Data on evicted families

In the Ein Dir Baha area, X marks were placed on homes, indicating that people were to be evicted, and one of the buildings was reportedly occupied by the military. Shop owner Shaver al-Tamimi told AFP that military personnel woke him at about 1 a.m. and gave him and other residents two hours to leave the area. According to him, he was able to take only clothes and official documents.

Hebron Governor Khaled Dudin reported the eviction of 150 families. The city’s mayor, Youssef al-Jaabari, and Palestinian activist Issa Amro put the number at 250. Al-Jaabari said the city authorities would provide displaced people with housing and necessary assistance.

Hamas welcomed the attack on Israeli military personnel, calling it a heroic operation, but did not claim responsibility for it. There were no signs of the Palestinian Authority’s involvement in the attack.

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