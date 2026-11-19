The European Council, at a meeting of ministers in Brussels, Belgium, called on EU member states to equip teachers, students and workers with the skills for the effective and responsible use of artificial intelligence. The conclusions were approved amid rapid technological development, Anadolu Agency reports.

Changes in education

EU states were recommended to adapt education and vocational training systems at all levels so that citizens can keep pace with the growing role of AI in everyday life and the labour market. The Council also advised using existing EU frameworks and recommendations when developing or updating national and regional curricula, training programmes and assessment methods.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Training teachers and workers

Special attention was paid to developing AI literacy among teachers, trainers and heads of educational institutions through initial training and continuous professional development. Workers are proposed to be prepared for a labour market changing under the influence of AI through advanced training in AI and digital technologies, lifelong learning, upskilling and reskilling.

Universities and vocational education institutions were recommended to update existing courses and create new programmes to develop advanced AI skills needed for new and changing professions. The conclusions also require measures to be introduced for the safe, ethical, transparent and inclusive use of AI in education and vocational training, while maintaining human oversight and preventing the exacerbation of inequality.

Read us on