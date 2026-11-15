FDA declines to approve ivonescimab for lung cancer — STAT News

The FDA has declined to approve ivonescimab, a drug for treating one type of lung cancer being developed by U.S. biotechnology company Summit Therapeutics and Chinese drugmaker Akeso. STAT News reported the regulator’s decision, citing a statement from Summit Therapeutics.

Reason for the refusal

In a letter to the companies, the regulator stated that the drug could not be approved because it did not help patients live longer. At the same time, ivonescimab slowed the progression of lung cancer in patients.

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FDA reviewers concluded that the absence of a survival benefit did not support the positive benefit-risk balance required for approval of the drug.

Drug development

The FDA’s refusal was a regulatory setback for Summit Therapeutics, which is responsible for developing ivonescimab outside China. According to STAT News, the decision was not entirely unexpected for the company.

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