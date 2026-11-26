The International Federation of Association Football, FIFA, has confirmed a cyberattack in which perpetrators gained unauthorized access to a limited set of personal and business information. BBC Sport reports.

FIFA cooperates with law enforcement

In a statement, the organization described the attack as criminal and said it was working with the relevant authorities, including law enforcement. FIFA condemned the unlawful acquisition and publication of information, especially personal data, emphasizing that such actions are a serious violation of the right to privacy and may have significant consequences for the people affected by the leak.

According to BBC Sport, the incident was not related to a failure of FIFA’s systems or technologies. The perpetrators reportedly gained access to documents by impersonating other people and exploiting the trust of the organization’s employees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by the hacker group

The Handsome Boy Hacking Club group claimed responsibility for the attack online. Last week, it published screenshots of FIFA files and said it had gained access to 12 GB of data. An analysis cited by BBC Sport indicates that this volume accounts for less than 0.1% of all data stored by FIFA, and that the attack targeted the organization rather than individual people.

According to BBC Sport, the stolen materials did not include documents concerning the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal. Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt was granted access to the files this week on condition that she signed a non-disclosure agreement.

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