Finnish satellite operator Iceye said it intends to acquire Italian rocket manufacturer Avio for €2 billion. After the takeover offer was announced at the start of trading on Tuesday, November 17, Avio shares rose by 12%.

The deal and market reaction

According to ANSA English, Iceye is a Finnish satellite operator, while Avio is an Italian rocket manufacturer. The Finnish company announced a €2 billion takeover offer. The market reacted to the announcement with a 12% increase in Avio's share price in early trading on Tuesday.

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Buyer's commitments

Iceye said that if the acquisition goes ahead, it intends to retain the Avio brand and the company's Italian industrial identity. The satellite operator also pledged to retain the current workforce of the rocket manufacturer. Avio's largest shareholder is currently Leonardo, an Italian state-owned aerospace and defense company.

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