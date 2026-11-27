In South Korea, the benchmark KOSPI stock index rose by 204.47 points, or 4.34%, on November 27, closing at 4,915.68 points. Trading ended higher after a volatile week, with technology companies serving as the main driver amid expectations of government measures to stabilize the market, Korea Herald reports.

Expectations of market support

Last week, the country’s financial authorities presented a package of measures against stock market volatility. In particular, they raised the limit on share buybacks for listed companies.

Next week, officials plan to hold a meeting at which they will separately consider the possibility of expanding a 10 trillion won market stabilization fund, or about $7.5 billion. Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said that demand for cheaper stocks, resilient U.S. stock futures, and expectations of an expanded fund could support the recovery of the domestic market. At the same time, in her assessment, gains may be limited until new funds actually enter the market.

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Growth of technology companies

Trading volume totaled 175.9 million shares worth 12.8 trillion won. The number of advancing issues was 781, while 109 lost value. Foreign investors made net purchases of shares worth 1.13 trillion won, while institutional investors bought shares worth 238.8 billion won. Retail investors, by contrast, sold shares worth 1.78 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 4.55% to 179,100 won, while SK hynix gained 5.41% to 1.11 million won. SK Square shares increased by 5.37%, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics by 4.72%. The South Korean won strengthened to 1,337.9 per U.S. dollar from 1,342.7 won at the close of the previous trading session.

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