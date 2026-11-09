NUMSA factions exchange suspension decisions — TimesLIVE

In South Africa, factions of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) have exchanged suspension decisions. TimesLIVE reports that Irvin Jim and the union's regional leaders have also issued ultimatums to each other amid escalating tensions.

Leadership crisis

The publication describes the situation as a deepening leadership crisis in NUMSA. The mutual suspension decisions and ultimatums have become another manifestation of the union's internal confrontation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Briefing in Boksburg

NUMSA's coordinating group, JC Bez regional secretary Mntsedisi Kwababa, former union general secretary S'lumko Nondwangu, and Sedibeng regional chairperson Junior Gusha attended a recent media briefing at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg.

Internal disputes could weaken NUMSA's position as a pillar of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) ahead of key elections, TimesLIVE notes.

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