France is planning a short technical stopover in Chad in the near future for two Mirage 2000 fighter jets and a CASA transport aircraft. The visit also includes training activities for the Chadian Air Force, The Rio Times reports.

Stopover en route to exercises

The General Staff of the French Armed Forces announced the aircraft’s planned arrival on October 29. According to its information, the stopover is connected to French military exercises that will take place from November 8 to 30, 2026, in Côte d’Ivoire and Gabon. About 30 French service members will take part in the maneuvers.

Paris stated that the visit was prepared in consultation with N'Djamena and would take place with respect for Chad’s sovereignty. The French side did not specify the exact date of the aircraft’s arrival, the landing airfield, or the duration of the stopover.

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Defense cooperation

Chad terminated its military cooperation agreement with France in November 2024. The last French military personnel left the country in January 2025, ending an approximately 60-year deployment of French forces in Chad.

On October 13, 2026, France and Chad signed a declaration of intent at the Élysée Palace to resume defense cooperation under new terms. The document covers training, expert support, industry, and technology, rather than the establishment of a permanent French base. Unnamed sources in the Chadian government said that any possible return of French military personnel would require N'Djamena’s prior consent, and no such request had been received.

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