South Korean team Gen.G advanced to the semifinals of the 2026 League of Legends World Championship after defeating North American side Lyon 3-0 in the quarterfinals in Allen, Texas, United States. The victory extended Gen.G's unbeaten run at the current tournament, Korea Herald reports.

Semifinal opponent

Gen.G completed the Swiss stage without losing a single series. In this format, 16 teams play opponents with similar win-loss records; three victories are needed to advance to the playoffs.

For Gen.G, the result marks its third consecutive appearance in the Worlds semifinals. The team will face China's Invictus Gaming for a place in the final. The match is scheduled for Sunday at 7:00 a.m. Korean time.

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T1 still awaits its quarterfinal

Another South Korean representative still competing in the tournament is T1, led by mid laner Lee Sang-hyeok, known as Faker. The team completed the Swiss stage with a 3-1 record and maintained its streak of reaching the quarterfinals in every one of its Worlds appearances.

T1, the reigning tournament champion, will face France's Karmine Corp in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Korean time. In 2025, T1 became the first organization to win Worlds three times in a row. Overall, the team has six world championship titles, having also won in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2023 and 2024.

Two other South Korean representatives were eliminated from the tournament: Dplus Kia lost 0-3 to China's Bilibili Gaming in the quarterfinals, while Hanwha Life Esports finished the Swiss stage with a 2-3 record. The Worlds final is scheduled for November 15 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

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