In New York, United States, the UN General Assembly elected Iran to the Committee for Programme and Coordination by secret ballot. A total of 144 states voted for Iran’s candidacy.

The Jerusalem Post reports on the voting results. The committee reviews and coordinates the programmes and priorities of the United Nations. Iran’s candidacy was nominated in April by the UN Economic and Social Council, which consists of 54 states.

Israel’s objections

During the meeting, Israeli representatives raised objections to the procedure. They stated that there were double standards in the treatment of Israeli candidates, who, according to them, had repeatedly been subjected to politically motivated voting by Arab groups. The Israeli side called the process a waste of time and resources.

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UN Watch’s position

Before the vote, UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer called on state representatives to demand a vote on Iran’s candidacy in order to block its election. After the results were announced, he called it a decision that contradicts justice and stated that the committee shapes UN priorities, including in the areas of women’s rights, human rights, disarmament and counterterrorism.

As the Jerusalem Post writes, Iran’s election prompted criticism, including over allegations of human rights violations in the country and Tehran’s support for terrorist organizations.

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