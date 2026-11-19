Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the New York Times DealBook summit that the company plans to create a fully autonomous version of the Model Y crossover without a steering wheel or pedals. According to him, the vehicle should be suitable for transporting groups of six or seven people.

Version for larger groups

As InsideEVs reports, the new Model Y modification is to be based on the Cybercab concept — Tesla's two-seat autonomous vehicle without traditional controls. Musk explained that the company also needs self-driving vehicles for trips by four or six people or an entire family.

According to Musk, the two-seat Cybercab can cover about 90% of passenger trips. He believes that a simpler interior makes it possible to reduce the vehicle's cost: Tesla aims to make the Cybercab available for less than $30,000.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The steering wheel and pedals will be removed during production

Tesla already uses the Model Y in its autonomous fleet, but these vehicles retain steering wheels and pedals. In the version proposed by Musk, these elements are planned not to be installed at the production stage, meaning passengers will not be able to drive the vehicle themselves.

At the same time, according to Musk, the regular Model Y will still be available to order. He also noted that Tesla should consider shifting production capacity to the Model Y L. Musk did not specify when the autonomous Model Y version would appear or whether it could be sold to private buyers.

InsideEVs writes that the Cybercab recently became available for purchase by certain private buyers, but with restrictions on the area of operation and a mandatory monthly subscription to autonomous mode costing $300.

Read us on