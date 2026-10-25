UN Secretary-General António Guterres met with Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy in Cairo, Egypt. The sides discussed developments in the region, advancing peace through dialogue and strengthening cooperation between the two organizations, Anadolu Agency reports.

Cooperation between the UN and the Arab League

The UN office in Cairo said on social media platform X that the talks concerned regional developments, advancing peace through dialogue, as well as strengthening cooperation between the UN and the League of Arab States for stability and sustainable development in the Arab region.

Guterres arrived in Cairo on Saturday as part of diplomatic consultations aimed at reducing tensions between the United States and Iran and finding a diplomatic resolution to the conflict involving Egypt, regional and international partners. In a post on X, he called for preventing the further expansion of the war, protecting civilians and creating conditions for diplomacy and peace. The UN secretary-general also stressed the need to stop conflicts that exacerbate human suffering and inequality.

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Last month, Guterres and Fahmy met on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York. They then discussed the impact of regional escalation on the security and stability of the Arab region, as well as its consequences for international shipping, energy security and global trade.

Humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan

In Cairo, the UN secretary-general also met with the UN team in Egypt and regional directors. They discussed the organization's cooperation with the Egyptian government, as well as support for people affected by humanitarian crises in Gaza and Sudan.

Egypt is hosting Palestinians who have left the Gaza Strip, including patients and injured people requiring treatment, as well as refugees from Sudan. According to estimates by the Egyptian government cited in a 2025 UNICEF report, more than 1.2 million Sudanese have arrived in Egypt since the start of the war. Another approximately 5 million Sudanese lived in the country before the conflict began, while there are no official data on the number of Palestinians who entered Egypt.

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