Couple and two young children killed in Pakistan — Dawn

In the city of Skardu, Pakistan, unidentified individuals killed four members of one family — a couple and their two young children. Police are considering a possible motive linked to so-called honour.

Victims and circumstances of the attack

As Dawn reports, the victims were 35-year-old Aslam, a resident of the Rondu Valley in Skardu district; his 30-year-old wife Hania, who was from Parachinar; their four-year-old son Mehdi; and their two-year-old daughter Dua Zehra.

According to preliminary investigation data, the family was killed in their own home near Madina Colony on Thursday night. The couple married in Karachi several years ago and lived in the city of Skardu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation theories and authorities’ response

Bal­tistan Deputy Inspector General of Police Arif Mohmand said that all four were killed with a sharp weapon, which was found on Friday morning. Law enforcement officers are examining various theories of the crime.

Police said that the family had no known conflicts with anyone. At the same time, investigators suspect the possible involvement of the woman’s relatives. Checkpoints were set up at the entrances to and exits from Skardu to search for suspects.

The Inspector General of Police of Gilgit-Baltistan instructed the Baltistan regional police officer to conduct a thorough investigation, establish the motive for the killings, and detain those involved. The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan also demanded a detailed report. The victims’ relatives held a sit-in protest and blocked a road in the Gamaba area of Skardu, demanding the attackers’ arrest.

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