In the United States, UFC chief Dana White said he is flying to Washington for a meeting with President Donald Trump, who offered him the position of White House press secretary. According to Us Weekly, White told reporters this after the Zuffa boxing event in London on November 7.

Meeting scheduled for Monday

White confirmed that he is heading to the U.S. capital. Asked whether he was seriously considering Trump's offer, the UFC executive replied that he already has a lot of work. At the same time, he said that the meeting with the president is scheduled for Monday and that he will be able to say more after it.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump publicly offered White the position on November 7 following the resignation of Katie Zacharia, who, according to the publication, worked as White House press secretary for five days in October. In a Truth Social post, the president called White a fighter and a warrior and urged him to accept the offer.

Long-standing ties between Trump and White

Trump and White have long maintained a close relationship. The president attended several UFC tournaments, while White supported his presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024. In June, Trump worked with White in holding the UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

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