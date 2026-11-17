Google has added 66 regional dialects to Gemini’s voice capabilities in Android and iOS apps. The settings are intended to help the assistant sound closer to users’ local language characteristics in different countries, Engadget reports.

Accents for different regions

In the United Kingdom, users can choose a voice with a Geordie, Scouse or Birmingham accent. The list also includes Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish variants, as well as Multicultural London English.

Google has also added separate regional voice variants for India, Brazil, Indonesia and Korea. The company previously announced this feature during the Google I/O conference.

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How the voices will work

Google said it worked with native speakers of the respective language variants to ensure the voices are authentic and understandable rather than exaggerated or stereotypical. The company noted that Gemini will not fill its responses with slang but should instead sound more like a local conversational partner.

The new voices can be enabled in the voice settings in the Gemini app or through the three-dot menu. Google suggests testing the characteristics of the selected voice by asking Gemini to recommend local food.

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