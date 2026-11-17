Instagram has launched an integration with Amazon that allows creators to add affiliate links to products directly to Reels and feed posts. Up to 30 products can be tagged in one Reel and up to 20 in one post. TechCrunch reports.

Links in Reels and posts

Previously, creators could share Amazon affiliate links through Stories, private messages, and links in their profiles. They will now also be able to add them to Reels videos and feed posts.

Instagram said that product links placed directly in creators’ Reels and posts receive about twice as many clicks as links in their profiles. The new tool is intended to give creators more ways to monetize product recommendations.

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How the integration will work

Creators eligible to use the feature can link their Instagram and Amazon Influencer accounts in the monetization section of the Professional Dashboard. Instagram will then automatically add affiliate links when a creator tags Amazon products in their content. The links will direct viewers to the Amazon Shopping app.

Connected participants in the affiliate program will also receive previews of product images. If a creator links an Amazon Associates account to Instagram, affiliate attribution will automatically apply to any added Amazon product, including when a regular product link is inserted.

Before publishing a post or Reel, creators will be able to see the estimated commission rate for each product. Amazon will pay the rewards. According to Instagram, adding products and affiliate links is free: the platform does not charge a commission on purchases or transaction fees.

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