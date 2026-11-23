Google announced an expansion of the Personal Intelligence feature in the AI Mode of its search: users will be able to voluntarily connect Google Drive, Google Wallet, and the Gemini app to it. The feature is intended to generate more personalized responses based on data in Google services. TechCrunch reports on the update.

Data from documents and wallet

Personal Intelligence can already use information from Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Photos. After Google Drive is connected, the system will be able to take into account data from documents and spreadsheets, which may store information about work projects or important decisions. As an example, Google cites preparing a personalized plan for tax season.

Integration with Google Wallet, according to the company, is intended to help track financial goals, reduce daily spending, and use credit card rewards more effectively. Google said that AI Mode will have read-only access to Wallet account data and will not be able to transfer or manage money.

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Shared context with Gemini

Google also plans to enable the transfer of context between the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search. Thus, a user who has already worked through a particular idea in Gemini will be able to continue working on it in Search without re-entering all the information — and vice versa.

Connecting services is optional: Personal Intelligence can be turned on or off at any time. In the near future, a Personalization icon is expected to appear below AI Mode responses, showing the context used by the system. In addition, Google said that responses in AI Overviews and AI Mode will take into account the user’s recent search context.

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