Google has added a collapsible sidebar to the desktop version of AI Mode that displays recent search queries. It allows users to quickly return to a previous topic and continue searching it, Engadget reports.

How the panel works

The panel is available only in AI Mode, Google’s special search mode with artificial intelligence features. It can be opened by clicking on the left side of the search window. The list shows both queries entered in AI Mode and regular search queries.

Selecting any description from the list opens an AI Mode search window on the relevant topic. The panel can be closed using the button in its upper-right corner. Google Vice President of Search Robby Stein wrote on X that during testing, the feature helped users continue exploring the web.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Focus on AI search

Users who do not use AI Mode will not see the new sidebar. Engadget notes that the further promotion of Gemini in search may cause dissatisfaction among some users and publishers, who consider the presence of AI in the search engine excessive.

The publication also recalls that Google’s market capitalization recently fell by $500 billion after the company acknowledged that AI search generates less revenue than conventional search. At the same time, CEO Sundar Pichai called investment in artificial intelligence long-term planning rather than a short-term allocation of resources.

Read us on