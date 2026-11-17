In the US, the Google Wallet app has become available to users on iOS devices. As Engadget reports, the app can store digital payment methods, tickets, travel information, IDs and other credentials.

An alternative to Apple Wallet

The launch of Google Wallet on iOS is an unusual move, as Google and Apple do not often release their own software for each other’s devices. Apple has its own Wallet app with similar functionality: it also works with digital payment methods, tickets, travel data, IDs and credentials.

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Purchases through Google services

In its launch announcement, Google positions Wallet as a hub for purchases made using agentic tools across the company’s services. According to Engadget, this feature may be the app’s main distinction from Apple Wallet, as Apple takes a more cautious approach to agentic artificial intelligence.

No contactless payments

The iOS version of Google Wallet does not support contactless payments. The launch announcement does not specify whether such a feature may be added to the app in the future.

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