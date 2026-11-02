Group 764 linked to coercing teenagers into violence — Dawn

In Pakistan, the United States, Sweden and the Philippines, the online group 764 has been linked to psychologically coercing teenagers into self-harm, abuse of others and committing crimes. Pakistani outlet Dawn described the mechanisms of this network’s activities in an article published on November 2, 2026.

Pressure and blackmail

According to the outlet, members of 764 look for minors on social media and in chats of popular games, including Minecraft and Roblox. After initial contact, communication may move to Discord or Telegram. The article’s author notes that young and vulnerable people become targets.

The publication describes a scheme in which perpetrators first gain a victim’s trust and later use obtained personal data or compromising materials for blackmail. People may be forced to harm themselves, pets or other people and send evidence of such actions.

As Dawn writes, victims may also be drawn into coercing other people. The status of members within the community, according to the outlet’s description, depends on the number of people they persuaded or forced through blackmail to commit cruel acts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Origins of the network

The name 764 comes from the first three digits of the ZIP code of Stephenville, Texas, where the group’s founder, Bradley Cadenhead, known online as Felix, lived. According to Dawn, he created the group in 2021, when he was 15 years old.

Cadenhead is serving an 80-year prison sentence in the United States after being convicted of possessing child sexual abuse material. The outlet notes that the network continued to exist after his imprisonment, while the FBI characterizes 764 as a manifestation of violent nihilistic extremism.

According to Dawn, 764 is part of a broader online network, The Com, or Community. The outlet also mentions other groups associated with it that use accelerationist, neo-Nazi and satanic rhetoric.

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