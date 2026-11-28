Devo performed the song Whip It at the Thanksgiving Day parade in New York, United States. The musicians performed on a float of the insurance company GEICO, while a large inflatable turkey towered above it, Rolling Stone reports.

Performance on the GEICO float

Devo performed their 1980 hit alongside dancers in distinctive headgear. Rolling Stone called the band one of the most unexpected participants in the parade's century-long history.

The song Whip It was included on the album Freedom of Choice, released in 1980. According to the publication, the track became a breakthrough for the group, and its music video was frequently aired on MTV during the channel's early years.

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History of the song

In a conversation with Rolling Stone in 2018, band member Mark Mothersbaugh recalled that before the success of Whip It, the record company paid almost no attention to Devo. After the song's commercial success, the label began interfering in the musicians' work and expected another similar hit from them.

Another Devo member, Jerry Casale, said that the idea for the music video arose from DJs' reactions to the song's title. At first, he explained that the composition was inspired by the work of writer Thomas Pynchon, but later the band chose a more provocative approach for the video.

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