Iraq and Turkey discussed preparations in Baghdad for laying the foundation stone and beginning construction of the Development Road transport corridor in early 2027. Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi received Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu. The National reports.

Railway and port

The talks also covered bilateral cooperation in transport, trade and investment. Al-Zaidi stressed the importance of the project for Iraq and Turkey, particularly its railway component. He instructed that work begin on the old route, which is expected to be completed in less than a year, in parallel with the construction of the new route.

The Iraqi government also plans to increase the number and capacity of marine berths at the Grand Faw port. This is intended to prepare the port for the expected volume of commercial shipments along the new corridor.

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Route to Europe

The Development Road, also called the “dry canal,” is expected to stretch about 1,200 kilometres from the Grand Faw port in Basra on the Gulf coast to the Fish-Khabur-Ovakoy point on the Turkish border. The route will then connect to Turkey’s rail and road networks, reaching the Mediterranean port of Mersin and then Europe.

The project, valued at between $17 billion and $20 billion, includes a double-track railway, a multi-lane highway, industrial and logistics centres, dry ports, telecommunications cables and new cities along the route. According to technical plans, passenger trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 300 km/h and freight trains at up to 140 km/h.

Iraqi officials say that cargo delivery to Europe via this corridor will take about 25 days, compared with 36 days through the Suez Canal. The first phase of the project is planned for completion in 2028, with subsequent phases in 2033 and 2050. At the same time, financing remains a key issue: Turkey has proposed a mechanism under which the railway would be built in exchange for Iraqi oil.

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