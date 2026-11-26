The Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet security service said they had struck a senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip, Palestine. The Israeli side had not specified the person’s name or the consequences of the attack at the time of publication, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Hamas internal security leaders

The strike was preceded by reports of the deaths of two heads of Hamas’s internal security apparatus. According to the publication, Muhammad Majed Abu al-Uf, the head of this apparatus in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed along with his wife and children as a result of an Israeli strike on his home in Gaza City.

A day earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that Israeli forces and Shin Bet had killed Abu al-Uf’s predecessor, Naim Abu Nahal.

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Previous strikes

A week earlier, the Israeli military reported the death of Hamas brigade commander in Rafah Samir Mahmoud Hassan Abu Yunis. According to the military, he was killed in an airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army also said that Abu Nahal was part of the inner circle of Hamas leaders who knew the location of the remains of Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul. According to the Israeli army, Hamas had held Shaul’s remains since 2014, and they were returned in January 2025.

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