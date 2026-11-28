A one-hour mix by the French electronic duo Daft Punk, recorded in 1997, has been restored in the United Kingdom. The recording, which had long been stored on a DAT digital audio tape, was discovered by Leeds DJ Ralph Lawson, who published it on SoundCloud after its restoration, NME reports.

Recording for a radio show

Daft Punk sent the mix to Lawson in February 1997, shortly after the release of their debut album, Homework. The DJ was to play it on his Trans Europe Express radio show on Kiss 105 FM. Lawson met Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo after performing before them at a concert that year headlined by drum and bass pioneer Goldie.

After the broadcast, Lawson put the tape into storage and found it again in 2024. Over the decades, the medium became covered in mould, and the tape broke during an attempt to play it.

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Work by restorers

Lawson contacted Greatbear, Bristol-based audio preservation specialists. They spent several weeks repairing and cleaning the tape. Greatbear specialist Adrian Finn said the recording was played back with almost no errors, and that he even danced while listening to it.

Another Daft Punk recording

At first, Lawson assumed the tape might contain a copy of the well-known Essential Mix that Daft Punk recorded for BBC Radio One in March 1997. However, it turned out to be a different mix. It begins with Everybody Dancing by American house producer Romanthony, who later performed the vocal parts on One More Time and Too Long from Daft Punk's album Discovery.

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