According to Asharq Al-Awsat, Iraq has closed the Sheikh border crossing with Iran to review security measures and install equipment to detect prohibited materials. This was reported by an Iraqi official responsible for border crossings.

Restrictions on border crossing

According to two other sources at the crossing, Sheikh will be closed to passengers, cars and commercial trucks until further notice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reasons for the closure

The official said that the current security measures at the Sheikh crossing are weak and insufficient. According to him, installing the equipment should help prevent the smuggling of prohibited materials.

In September, Iraq also ordered the closure of another crossing with Iran, Shalamcheh. At the time, two security sources described it as a precautionary step following drone attacks on Saudi Arabia. Riyadh said the drones had been launched from Iraqi territory.

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