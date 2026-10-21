Iran has not received a response from Saudi Arabia or Yemen’s Houthis to its offer to help organize negotiations to end hostilities between them. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this in a televised interview, Jerusalem Post reports.

Tehran’s proposal

According to Araghchi, Tehran offered to facilitate dialogue between the sides. The initiative came after Iran-linked Houthis intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The Iranian foreign minister also commented on the possibility of Egypt joining Saudi Arabia’s war against the Houthis. He said that any external intervention would complicate the situation.

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Egypt’s position

Araghchi added that Cairo had previously informed Tehran of its intention not to participate directly in the Yemeni conflict. At the same time, Egypt said it was ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support needed to protect its security.

A vote in the Egyptian parliament on the possible involvement of the country’s military in actions against the Houthis was postponed until October 26.

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