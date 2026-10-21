In Israel, servicemembers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have begun voting at military bases ahead of the Knesset elections scheduled for October 27, 2026. More than 850 polling stations have been opened for military personnel, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Polling stations will operate until election day

According to the IDF, military polling stations will remain available until voting day. This is intended to enable all conscripted servicemembers and reservists to exercise their voting rights, although the operation of the polling stations will be organized with operational needs in mind.

The IDF officer responsible for elections, Colonel Vered Ben Yehuda, said that the army would do everything necessary to ensure the elections take place as planned. She also stressed the need to ensure that every servicemember can vote while preserving the army's nonpartisan and state-oriented character and the integrity of the electoral process.

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Restrictions on military leave

IDF Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir announced on Monday restrictions on leave for all units. They are set to take effect on Thursday and may last for up to six days, until the October 27 elections.

In addition, the IDF plans to increase personnel levels in a number of units and brigades, including in the West Bank. Zamir said that the army's task is to ensure the safe and timely holding of democratic elections.

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