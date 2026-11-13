Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported that Sirik County in the southern province of Hormozgan near the Strait of Hormuz was hit. According to the agency, Iranian official sources described it as hostile.

IRNA report

As Anadolu Agency reports, IRNA said the strike occurred several minutes before the report emerged. The agency did not name a possible perpetrator or specify which facilities may have been targeted.

There was also no immediate information on the extent of the damage or possible casualties. Iranian officials often use the word “enemy” in connection with the war between Tehran and Washington.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports of explosions

Earlier, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported several successive explosions heard in Sirik County in eastern Hormozgan. Initially, the agency said the cause of the explosions was unclear.

Tasnim sources suggested that the explosions may have been related to warning shots at vessels which, they claimed, had violated maritime rules. Sirik County is located on Iran’s southern coast, east of the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

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