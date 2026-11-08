Iran executes three men in January protests case — The Hindu

Iran has executed three men convicted in a case involving armed unrest during anti-government protests in January. As The Hindu reports, state media said the men were found guilty of conducting operations on behalf of Israel and the United States, as well as participating in the unrest.

Charges in the case

The executed men were named as Hassan Dioband, Hamid Kazemi and Reza Zanganeh. According to Iran's judiciary, they were accused of using firearms, grenades and Molotov cocktails, setting public facilities on fire, and damaging an electrical substation in Karaj. The agency claims that damage to the substation caused power supply disruptions in some areas.

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Sentences and court decision

Iran's judiciary said that Dioband was detained on January 11 following an investigation that identified him as a suspect in attacks on state property and incitement to violence. Later, according to the agency, another ten people were detained and accused of participating in unrest under his leadership.

The three convicts were also sentenced to confiscation of property. Iran's Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, while other defendants in the case received between five and ten years in prison. According to Reuters, these executions were the latest in a series of executions Iran has carried out in recent months in cases related to the January protests, including those involving people accused of ties to Israel and the United States.

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