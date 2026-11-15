Iran claims supertanker sank in Strait of Hormuz — NDTV

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed that a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil sank after hitting a mine and catching fire in the Strait of Hormuz. According to the IRGC, the incident occurred in its southern part, in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

IRGC statement

Iranian military officials claim that two oil tankers traveling along an unauthorized route struck sea mines within several hours. According to them, this caused major explosions and fires. The Iranian side did not name either the vessels or their countries of registration.

NDTV reports on the IRGC statement. At the time of publication, there was no independent confirmation of reports that the vessels had struck mines or that the supertanker had sunk.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

UKMTO report

The UK Maritime Trade Operations center, UKMTO, said it was aware of reports from Indian maritime authorities regarding an attack on a tanker in the gulf. At the same time, the center noted that it could not confirm whether this was the same incident announced by the IRGC.

According to UKMTO, the extent of the damage and the possible environmental impact are currently unknown, but the vessel’s crew is safe. Earlier, the US military said it had cleared mines from the main routes through the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about one-fifth of global oil supplies.

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