In Iran, the military said that air defense forces destroyed a US Lucas-type drone over the southern port city of Bandar Abbas. Anadolu Agency reports this, citing the semi-official Tasnim agency.

Statement by the Iranian military

According to Tasnim, the information was disseminated by the Iranian military's public relations department. It claims that the drone was destroyed by fire from Air Defense Force systems within the country's integrated air defense system.

The Anadolu Agency report provides no independent confirmation of this claim.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Trump's statements

Reports of the incident emerged after US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington could strike Iran as soon as Sunday or conclude a major deal with Tehran. The agency notes that these remarks came amid reports that the United States may be considering resuming attacks on Iran.

According to Anadolu Agency, the war between Washington and Tehran began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and escalated into a broader regional conflict. Despite a ceasefire and an agreement to finalize a peace deal, the conflict remains unresolved.

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