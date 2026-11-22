Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said its air defense forces shot down a US drone east of the Strait of Hormuz. As Anadolu Agency reports, the Iranian military’s statement was released on November 22.

Statement by the Iranian military

In a statement broadcast by state broadcaster IRIB, the IRGC described the aircraft as an MQ-1-type drone. The military also claimed that it was the 20th US aircraft of this type intercepted by Iran and the fourth in the past 24 hours.

The IRGC said that Iran’s airspace is a red line and that any violation of it would receive a harsh, decisive and powerful response.

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Tensions around the strait

According to the agency, tensions in the region escalated after the United States and Israel began a war against Iran in February. Tehran responded by attacking Israel and US military facilities in the region.

In June, Washington and Tehran signed a framework agreement on ending hostilities and began negotiations. They later reached a deadlock over differences regarding guarantees of safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. Since July, fighting between the sides has periodically resumed.

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