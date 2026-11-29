The naval forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that early on Sunday, two tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz hit mines. According to their version, the incidents occurred on the southern shipping route of the strategically important strait and caused explosions and fires.

Two incidents in the strait

As Korea Herald reports, one of the tankers was a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil. According to the Iranian military, it hit a mine north of the Omani port city of Khasab.

The second tanker reportedly encountered an incident in the eastern part of the Strait of Hormuz while trying to leave the waterway. These claims could not be independently verified at the time of publication.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Versions regarding the causes of the explosions

In a November analysis, the Critical Threats Project, run by the US think tanks Institute for the Study of War and the American Enterprise Institute, questioned whether Iran had managed to lay mines in the southern part of the strait. There were also suggestions that the explosions could have resulted from strikes by Iranian drones or cruise missiles.

The publication notes that Iran has recently intensified attacks on shipping in the strait. For several months, the United States has been trying to restore oil and liquefied natural gas shipments by providing naval escorts for civilian vessels.

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