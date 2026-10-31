Iranian media reported on Saturday that a “hostile” drone attacked two fishing boats near Iran’s Qeshm Island. According to Anadolu Agency, citing the semi-official Iranian Fars news agency, two fishermen were injured and another two are missing.

Incident south of Qeshm

According to Fars, the incident occurred 14 miles south of Qeshm Island. The agency described the drone as “hostile,” but the Anadolu Agency report did not specify who it belonged to. Fars reported specifically that two fishing boats were attacked.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Search for fishermen continues

The injured fishermen were taken to Qeshm, Fars reported. According to the agency, the search for two fishermen who went missing after the incident is ongoing. Anadolu Agency published this information on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

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