Iranian lawmaker Fadahossein Maleki has threatened to close the border with Pakistan on the Iranian side if Islamabad continues to block the movement of trucks from Iran. As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, hundreds of vehicles carrying goods remain on the Pakistani side of border crossings following the suspension of bilateral trade.

Truck traffic remains restricted

Maleki, who heads the Iran-Pakistan parliamentary friendship group, said that the border had been opened “unilaterally.” According to him, trucks stranded in Pakistan are allowed to enter Iran, while traffic from Iran to Pakistan remains blocked.

An official from Pakistan’s Balochistan province, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, said that border crossings had been closed to trade for five days and cargo destined for Iran had not been allowed through. At the same time, on Wednesday, some trucks carrying goods bound for Central Asia or Turkey via Iran were allowed to cross the border.

Drivers reported shortages of drinking water, food and basic amenities during the multi-day wait. Gwadar trader Shamsul Haq said Pakistani importers and exporters had suffered losses amounting to billions of rupees.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Explanations from the sides

Pakistani official Shahid Rind had previously described the closure as a temporary measure related to security and combating smuggling. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry did not comment on the situation.

Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, said during a visit to Tehran that the problems at the border were temporary and technical in nature, and that crossings had already resumed operations, according to a statement he made to Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The Iranian side also explained the restrictions by technical problems and precautionary measures.

Without providing evidence, Maleki linked the situation to U.S. political pressure on countries neighboring Iran to limit their trade with Tehran. He called for Pakistan’s ambassador to be invited to parliament as soon as possible to resolve the issue.

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