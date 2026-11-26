Spain’s Baskonia defeated Turkey’s Anadolu Efes 86:81 in a Round 14 EuroLeague game held at Buesa Arena in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. It was the hosts’ second win in 14 tournament games, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turning point in the third quarter

Anadolu Efes finished the first quarter with a 21:19 lead and went into halftime ahead 46:41. However, at the start of the second half, Baskonia made an 11:2 run, after which the visitors’ head coach Pablo Laso called a timeout.

Later, Chris Duarte made a three-pointer to extend Baskonia’s lead to 68:53. The hosts led 70:57 before the final quarter.

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The visitors’ comeback attempt

In the final part of the game, Anadolu Efes cut the deficit to two points, 82:80, but Baskonia held on for the win. The Turkish team made only two of 18 three-point attempts.

Duarte scored 14 points for Baskonia. New team member Zachary Perrin recorded a double-double in his EuroLeague debut, with 11 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Loyd was Anadolu Efes’ top scorer with 16 points.

It was Baskonia’s first EuroLeague victory under Velimir Perasovic, who returned to the club earlier this season. After the game, the Spanish team has two wins and 12 losses, while Anadolu Efes has six wins and eight losses.

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