Italy's national team defeated South Korea 2-1 in Bologna, Italy, and advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals, where it will face the Czech Republic. This was reported by ANSA English.

Musetti's opening victory

In the first singles match, Italy's Lorenzo Musetti defeated South Korea's Hong Seong-chan in straight sets. However, world No. 7 Flavio Cobolli later unexpectedly lost to Kwon Soon-woo in a three-set match. After the exchange of singles victories, the doubles match was to determine the outcome of the tie.

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Decisive doubles match

Matteo Berrettini and Andrea Vavassori defeated Kwon Soon-woo and Chung Hyeon 7:6 (7:2), 7:6 (13:11). Both sets ended in tiebreaks, and the doubles match proved decisive in the tie.

Italy are the reigning Davis Cup holders and have won the tournament's last three editions.

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