The Israel Defense Forces and the US Armed Forces held joint military cyber defense exercises in the United States, in which artificial intelligence technologies became a key element for the first time. More than 100 cybersecurity specialists from units of both militaries took part in the CyberDome drills, the Jerusalem Post reports.

The eleventh CyberDome exercise

The exercise was the 11th joint drill of the IDF J6 Directorate and Cyber Defense Directorate and US Cyber Command. At the same time, it was the first CyberDome in which AI was used both in cyber defense tools and in cyberattack scenarios that participants had to counter.

The training took place at a specialized cyber facility in the United States. According to the Israeli military, participants practiced various cyber scenarios designed with technological and regional changes in cyberspace over the past three years in mind. The goal was to strengthen operational coordination between the military structures of the two countries.

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AI for threat detection

The head of the IDF Joint Cyber Defense Brigade, Brigadier General “L,” said that over the past three years, thousands of enemy attempts to disrupt operational processes and the functioning of key classified systems had been recorded, but none had succeeded.

According to him, integrating AI into cyber defense during military exercises is intended to expand specialists’ capabilities to detect, analyze and respond to threats. He also noted that attacks using artificial intelligence are already enhancing attackers’ capabilities.

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