Iran said that the International Atomic Energy Agency cannot demand inspections of Iranian nuclear sites that are under threat of attack or have been struck unless it also condemns such military actions. Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said this, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

According to Eslami, all of Iran’s nuclear sites were under IAEA supervision. He also claimed that the country began building underground facilities because of the threat of strikes by the United States and Israel.

Intelligence reform

On the same day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei had ordered reforms to the country’s intelligence system. According to him, this followed incidents in recent years that exposed significant gaps in Tehran’s security and intelligence system.

Ghalibaf said that the government should not delay appointing a permanent intelligence minister after legislation on reorganizing the agency passes review by the Guardian Council. The previous intelligence minister, Esmail Khatib, was killed in an Israeli strike on March 18, and no successor has yet been appointed.

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Requirements for candidates

Iranian lawmakers approved the general provisions of a bill to reform the ministry and began considering its individual clauses. Among the changes is an expansion of the pool of candidates for the position of intelligence minister.

In particular, candidates may include not only religious figures but also civilians with a master’s degree, experience and professional knowledge in intelligence, and at least 10 years of service in middle- or senior-level management positions. Candidates may also include individuals qualified in ijtihad — independent Islamic legal interpretation.

The article notes that the penetration of Israeli intelligence into Iran was demonstrated, among other things, by the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in 2020 and the death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in 2024. According to the publication, during the 12-day war in June 2025, Israeli operatives in Iran also helped identify air defense systems, missile launchers and high-ranking military commanders.

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