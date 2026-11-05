After 2028, Israel will need approximately $10 billion in additional funding to pay for already placed orders for military equipment in the United States. The value of these orders exceeds the funds Washington has committed to provide under the current military aid agreement, The Jerusalem Post reports, citing The Wall Street Journal.

The amount is stated in a US State Department document submitted to Congress. It covers existing orders as of April 1, although it is unknown whether their total value has changed since then.

Funding shortfall after 2028

The United States has already committed to provide Israel with nearly $7 billion in military aid over the next two years. However, even after these funds are used, some existing orders will remain unfunded.

Under the current agreement, concluded during Barack Obama's administration and running through 2028, Israel receives about $3.3 billion annually to purchase US military equipment, including ammunition, vehicles, fighter jets and other weapons systems. The agreement allows orders to be placed using future US commitments before those funds are actually transferred.

In 2024, Congress also approved an additional aid package worth approximately $26 billion amid the war in Gaza following Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack. A State Department letter to the office of Democratic Representative Joaquin Castro stated that existing orders lacking funding could be financed through additional US aid, Israel's budget, or a combination of these sources.

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Debate over the format of aid

The publication came after US President Donald Trump said he intended to end American aid to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had also previously proposed gradually phasing out direct US military aid over a decade.

US lawmakers are simultaneously advancing an initiative that envisages shifting the focus from military grants to defense investments, joint development and production of military technologies. It is planned to be included in the annual US defense policy bill, which is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Dependence on US supplies

A transition to a joint-production model will not resolve Israel's immediate needs for military supplies. The country, in particular, plans to purchase a squadron of 25 advanced F-35 fighter jets. According to the Congressional Research Service, from 1948 through May 2025, the United States provided Israel with approximately $174 billion in military aid, excluding inflation.

US law also requires the administration to preserve Israel's qualitative military edge over potential adversaries. Former and current US officials believe an immediate end to military aid is unlikely because of budget commitments already approved by Congress.

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