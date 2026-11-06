Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk spoke in the Sejm during a debate on a motion of no confidence in Interior and Administration Minister Marcin Kierwiński, initiated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party. The head of government defended the minister and criticized the opposition.

Tusk's statement in the Sejm

As Interia reports, Tusk addressed PiS politicians who call the recent developments around the Constitutional Tribunal a coup d'état. According to him, he considers such statements grotesque, while the opposition's behavior is no longer funny but sad.

The prime minister also stated that opposition politicians will soon see how citizens assess their actions.

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Defense of Kierwiński

Tusk linked PiS's demands for Kierwiński's dismissal to the minister's decisions after taking office. According to the prime minister, Kierwiński became a difficult figure for party representatives to accept because he began, as Tusk put it, to “pull out criminals,” including those who tried to hide “in the darkest hole.”

In this context, the head of the Polish government mentioned Maciej Wąsik and Mariusz Kamiński. Tusk said that they know well what he is talking about.

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