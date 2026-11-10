Israeli forces entered rural areas of Syria’s southern Quneitra province on Tuesday, set up a military checkpoint near the entrance to the town of Jabata al-Khashab and searched passers-by. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing Syrian broadcaster Alikhbariah TV.

Checkpoint near Jabata al-Khashab

According to Alikhbariah TV, Israeli forces set up a checkpoint at the entrance to the town and searched people passing through it. The broadcaster did not provide information on possible detentions or how long the checkpoint operated.

A day earlier, on Monday, Israeli forces, according to Syrian media reports, advanced into the central part of rural Quneitra. There, they set up a checkpoint on the road near the Rasm al-Halabi intersection and also searched passers-by. On Saturday, Alikhbariah TV reported another checkpoint at the Al-Kassarat intersection in Jabata al-Khashab.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Gunfire directed at journalists

Syria’s state news agency SANA said that on Monday Israeli forces opened fire in the direction of several journalists documenting what the agency described as Israeli violations in rural Quneitra. According to SANA, no one was injured.

The agency condemned the shooting in the direction of one of its correspondents while he was working, calling it a “flagrant violation of press freedom.” Syria considers the repeated entries of Israeli forces into the country’s south a violation of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement and demands their withdrawal from its territory.

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