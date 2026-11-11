Polish track and field athlete Kamil Hercyk won the Warsaw Independence Run in Poland over 10 km, recording a time of 28:40. This is the best time in the all-time Polish rankings in the under-23 category, Interia Sport reports.

Best U23 result

Official Polish records over 10 km are recognized in the open category, but there is no separate register for athletes under 23. According to the outlet, the previous best result in this age group belonged to Piotr Gładki: in 1994, he ran 10 km 12 seconds slower than Hercyk.

Norwegian runner Hanna Mjøen Maridal won the women's race with a time of 31:33. Polish athlete Klara Strząbała finished sixth, covering the distance in 33:35. This result became the best in the history of Polish athletics among athletes under 20.

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Performances after injury

Hercyk mainly specializes in the 3,000- and 5,000-meter distances. More than a year ago in Trier, Germany, he covered 3,000 meters in 7:40.22, surpassing by more than two seconds Bronisław Malinowski's 51-year-old Polish record.

In winter, the athlete recorded 3:37.32 in the indoor 1,500 meters in Toruń — the fourth-best result in the history of Polish indoor athletics. At the end of June in Vienna, he suffered a hamstring muscle tear, which complicated his performances during the season. In September in Trier, Hercyk ran 3,000 meters in 7:42.95.

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