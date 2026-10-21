Canada and Turkey may sign a joint declaration on deepening bilateral cooperation in defence, energy, trade and diplomatic ties. This may happen during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Turkey: on Thursday, he is due to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

Cyprus Mail reports on the possible signing of the declaration, citing an informed person. According to the publication, the sides may establish committees for each area of cooperation to prepare action plans. The declaration may also concern advancing negotiations on a bilateral free trade agreement and strengthening public and diplomatic contacts.

Carney will become the first Canadian prime minister to make a separate bilateral visit to Turkey. On Friday, he also plans to meet representatives of Turkish business in Istanbul.

Energy and nuclear projects

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar told Kanal 7 that nuclear energy would be one of the main topics of the talks. According to the informed person, Ankara also expects to discuss possible purchases of Canadian liquefied natural gas and critical minerals.

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The countries are expected to establish a working group to assess the feasibility of CANDU's proposal to build a planned nuclear power plant on Turkey's Black Sea coast. Turkey has already held talks with Canadian engineering company AtkinsRéalis, which owns CANDU, as well as with companies from South Korea and China on the construction of its second and third nuclear power plants. Turkey's first nuclear power plant is being built by the Russian company Rosatom.

Drones and maritime cooperation

In the defence sector, the talks are expected to focus on drones and naval cooperation, according to the publication. In 2024, Canada lifted restrictions on arms exports to Turkey, including optical technologies used in Turkish-made drones.

The Canadian side is interested in cooperation with Turkey in aerospace, the defence industry, energy, mining, high technology and the agricultural sector. At the same time, Canadian officials have not confirmed which declarations, agreements or arrangements may be signed during the trip.

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