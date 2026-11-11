Polish President Karol Nawrocki said a few days ago that he would take part in the Independence March scheduled for November 11 in Warsaw. This year’s march will be held under the slogan “A Pole in Poland is the master,” RMF24 reports.

Route and program

Participants are expected to follow the traditional route from Dmowski Roundabout along Jerusalem Avenues and across the Poniatowski Bridge to the area near the National Stadium. The march is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m., and the front section of the column is expected to arrive at the stadium at around 4:30 p.m.

Concerts and a polonaise performance are planned near the National Stadium. Since the morning, people wearing white-and-red scarves, hats, armbands and cockades had been heading to the Palace of Culture and Science and the Royal Route. Stalls selling white-and-red symbols were also operating in the city center.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Organizers’ expectations and security

The Independence March Association, which organizes the event, expects a record number of participants — up to half a million people. Mateusz Marzoch, the head of the march’s security service, said that nearly one thousand people would be involved in securing this year’s event.

Dozens of emergency medical teams will be on duty along the route at stationary points, as well as nearly 200 rescuers in foot patrols. The capital’s police said they were ready to ensure security during National Independence Day. Additional police forces from other voivodeships were sent to assist the Warsaw garrison.

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