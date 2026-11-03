In Nigeria, former senator Tijjani Kaura has been declared the winner of the rerun primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Zamfara North senatorial district. He defeated incumbent senator Sahabi Yau and former gubernatorial candidate Sani Shinkafi. The vote was held after the previous primaries were annulled by a court decision.

Announced results

As Premium Times reports, citing the LEADERSHIP newspaper, the results were announced in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, by election official Sani Abdullahi. According to him, Kaura received 16,758 votes, Yau received 1,465, and Shinkafi received 1,447.

The published figures contain an arithmetic discrepancy. Abdullahi said that 23,257 voters were registered for the primaries, 19,608 were accredited, and 19,492 votes were deemed valid. At the same time, the combined votes of the three candidates amount to 19,670 — 178 more than the stated number of valid votes and 62 more than the number of accredited voters. Premium Times notes that it did not obtain the official results sheet and therefore cannot determine whether an error was made during the announcement or publication of the results.

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Attacks at polling stations

According to local media reports, voting on Monday was disrupted at two polling stations in the Kaura Namoda local government area. The Daily Trust newspaper reported that suspected political thugs attacked a polling station at Namoda Model Primary School and a voting point in the Galadima-Dangaladima ward near the emir's palace. Voters and residents fled the polling locations, while one person sustained serious injuries during the clash.

According to local outlets, the vehicle of Kaura Namoda council chairman Mannir Muhammad Haidar was damaged near the school. Blueprint wrote that the conflict began after he called on delegates to support Yau. Kaura's supporters reportedly objected, accusing the official of backing one of the candidates, after which youths began throwing stones and other objects at him. Security personnel escorted Haidar away from the scene.

Annulment of the previous primaries

The rerun vote was scheduled after a Federal High Court ruling in Gusau on August 31, which annulled the results of the APC primaries held on May 19. The lawsuit was filed by Shinkafi, who alleged violations and non-compliance with party rules. On October 20, the Court of Appeal in Sokoto dismissed Yau's appeal and upheld the decision to hold a new vote.

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