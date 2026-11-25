Yemen’s Houthis said that the port of Jeddah and other Saudi Arabian ports on the Red Sea coast would become targets for their forces if Saudi Arabia carries out its threats to strike the port of Hodeidah in Yemen.

Houthi statement

As the Jerusalem Post reports, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree published the statement on Tuesday on social network X. According to him, Jeddah and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast will be targets if the port of Hodeidah is attacked.

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Saree also called on workers, other people near these ports, and shipping companies to immediately leave the relevant areas and withdraw vessels from there.

Coalition warning

Later, Major General Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson for the Saudi-led Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, called on civilians to evacuate from the port of Hodeidah for their safety. His post on X included an image in which the port was marked in red.

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