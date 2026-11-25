Salvadoran Kilmar Abrego Garcia, who lived in Maryland for years, may voluntarily leave the United States and travel to Spain after an almost two-year legal dispute over his deportation. According to The Independent, President Donald Trump's administration has reportedly reached an agreement that will allow him to leave the United States. He was expected to depart for Spain as early as the evening of November 24.

Deportation case

Abrego Garcia lived in Maryland with his American wife and child. According to the outlet, he arrived in the United States without proper documents as a teenager, fleeing violence by gangs in El Salvador. In 2019, an immigration court barred his deportation to his country of origin.

Last year, federal agents deported Abrego Garcia to El Salvador's CECOT prison. He said that he was tortured and mistreated there for several weeks before being transferred to another prison. Government officials acknowledged in court that his removal occurred because of an “error.” Several federal judges and the US Supreme Court unanimously ordered the administration to facilitate his return.

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Attempts at renewed removal

In June, Abrego Garcia was returned to the United States, where he was charged with allegedly unlawfully transporting other migrants across the country. He pleaded not guilty. Later, a federal judge dismissed the criminal case, concluding that the administration had unlawfully singled him out as part of a smear campaign.

At the same time, US authorities attempted to deport Abrego Garcia to at least five other countries, including four African states, and refused to allow him to leave for Costa Rica. In April, the US government designated Liberia as the final country for his removal. At the same time, the judge handling the immigration case blocked the man's renewed deportation or detention by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

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